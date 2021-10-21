Frost likely tonight with below normal temps lasting through the weekend

A cool and mostly cloudy day is on tap for Thursday, following a soggy Wednesday. A few lingering showers are possible Thursday morning before 9am with cloudy skies remaining for much of the day. Peeks of sunshine are possible throughout the afternoon with highs topping off in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Make sure to bring indoors or cover any sensitive plants tonight as frost is likely in our area as temperatures fall into the low 30s overnight. A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in place from 1am to 9am Friday. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 3-8 mph with partly cloudy skies.

Seasonably cool fall weather remain for Friday as high temperatures remain in the low 50s. A mix of sun and clouds are expected with light north winds at 3-8 mph. Pleasant sunshine continues into the start of the weekend with afternoon temperatures in the low 50s on Saturday. Cloud cover builds Saturday night into Sunday as our next weather maker brings rain chances back to the region. Scattered showers are possible Sunday afternoon into the evening with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Seasonably cool temperatures kick off the start of the new week and are expected to slowly climb as the week goes on. Monday will see highs in the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures become more seasonal in the mid 50s by Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday could see a chance for scattered showers with highs in the upper 50s.