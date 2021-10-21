Lawyers: Berlusconi is acquitted in Italy corruption trial

ROME (AP) — Lawyers for Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian premier, say he has been acquitted by a court in Italy of corruption. Italian media quoted the billionaire media mogul’s lawyers as saying the court in Siena, Tuscany, acquitted him of judicial corruption, ruling Thursday that there was no evidence of that. Prosecutors had alleged that Berlusconi had corrupted witnesses who were testifying about what happened at the so-called “bunga bunga” parties with young female guests at his villa outside Milan. La Repubblica daily quoted one of the defense lawyers, Federico Cecconi, as telling journalists he had informed Berlusconi about the acquittal, and that the 85-year-old was “obviously relieved and satisfied.”