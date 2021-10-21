Missing woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that an Iowa woman who was reported missing earlier this month died in an apparent murder-suicide at her ex-husband’s home. Charles City police say the body of 44-year-old Jennifer Jo Swingen, also known as Jennifer Smith, was found last week. Police say her ex-husband, 46-year-old Shane Swingen, died on Oct. 12 of an apparent drug overdose. Officers later found Jennifer Swingen’s body at the home. Police say an autopsy determined she had been strangled. Court records show they divorced in 2019. He lived in Charles City and she lived in Dunkerton.