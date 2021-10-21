More than 62,000 truck drivers needed across the country

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Based in Albert Lea, Jonathan Rymer is the coordinator for Riverland Community College's Truck Driving Program. He says the national shortage of truck drivers is in the tens of thousands.

"As the supply of drivers and the demand for the services they provide continues to deteriorate, we have to pay more to find people who are able and willing to do it," said Rymer. "Right now, we're about 62,000 drivers short across the nation."

"The demand for it with the supply chain interruptions, and the need for the supply chain to continue during the pandemic period," said MnDOT Spokesperson Mike Dougherty.

Supply chain shortages are impacting what is seen across all industries.

"If a company had 200 trucks, they're probably gonna have around 20 of them parked. That's a significant expense for those companies, and it's a very bad thing for the consumer," said Rymer.

MnDOT's Mike Dougherty says manufacturing is also an issue.

"It depends on the product and the material you're looking for," said Dougherty.

He advises one solution that would help.

"We need good roads and bridges that can guarantee those trucks can get there," said Dougherty.

Rymer says finding more students to learn how to drive is also an obstacle.

"We certainly want to help all of them, but unfortunately there aren't enough students to go around," said Rymer.

Even though pay is increasing for these driver positions.

"Trucking companies are increasing their hiring bonuses, they have referral bonuses," said Rymer. "And I would say that those numbers are only going to get bigger."