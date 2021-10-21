Neurologist pleads not guilty to sexually abusing patients

NEW YORK (AP) — A neurologist has pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging he was a serial sexual abuser of women who had gone to him for help with debilitating, chronic pain. Prosecutors say Dr. Ricardo Cruciani entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Manhattan. He was expected to be released into home detention with electronic monitoring once he posts a $3 million bond secured by three properties and signed by three other people. A lawyer for Cruciani didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comment. The federal charges follow years of complaints by Cruciani’s accusers that authorities in some places weren’t taking his crimes seriously.