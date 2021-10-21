Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A new report from the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights says a far-right group launched by anti-government activist Ammon Bundy is rapidly expanding nationwide and making inroads into Canada. The report found the organization has grown by roughly 53% in the past year in large part because of continued anti-public health sentiment, despite the legal woes of some group leaders. IREHR research director Chuck Tanner says the growth means the organization has been able to impact local policies. Bundy did not respond to phone and email messages requesting comment.