SENTENCE BREAKDOWN: Ex Minneapolis cop receives highest re-sentencing

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- Ex Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was back in a Hennepin County courtroom Thursday. In his second trial, Noor received a re-sentencing of 57 months. In 2019, Noor was convicted of both third degree manslaughter for the 2017 death of Justine Ruszyk Damond.

"This is the second time our family has had to experience the distress, trial and injustice for the utterly gratuitous murder of Justine," prosecutor Amy Sweasy read on behalf of Ruszyk Damond's parents.

Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond and was sentenced to 12 1/2 years on the murder count.

After the Minnesota Supreme Court threw out his murder conviction last month, Noor received the highest possible re-sentencing. While it was the highest sentence, Noor will only spend about two and half years behind bars after counting the 30 months he has already served.

Prosecutors read victim impact statements from Ruszyk Damond's parents, siblings and her fiance, Don Damond.

Damond joined the court proceeding over zoom.

"I still cry so often," he said. "And I miss her so deeply. I will always love her. "

Damond did not speak on what sentencing he wished Noor would endure, but others made it clear they wished for the highest. Damond, instead had a different message for Noor.

"I want you to know that I forgive you, Mohamed," Damond said. "All I ask is that you use this experience to do good for other people. Be an example of hwo to transform beyond adversity. Be an example of honesty. This is what Justine would want."

After hearing from both sides, Judge Kathryn Quaintance's re-sentence was based on the same question jurors had in 2019.

"On July 7th, the primary concern with the jurors who heard the testimony in this case after the verdict was will there be changes? Change is needed," she said.

"The citizens of Minneapolis have now paid out $47 million in allegations of police negligence. Since we last met, another person has died at the hands of police after two other rookies responded to a law risk situation that escalated," Quaintance continued.

Noor also got a chance to address the judge, and Damond directly.

"Your honor, I just want to say that I'm deeply grateful for Mr. Damon's forgiveness and I'm deeply sorry for the pain I've caused the family. And I will take his advice and pay it forward," Noor said.

Noor, who is Somali American, is believed to be the first Minnesota officer convicted of murder for an on duty shooting.