UN experts to Pakistan: Release man charged with blasphemy

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Human rights experts working with the United Nations have asked Pakistan to quickly release a Christian man who was detained two years ago on alleged blasphemy charges. They said Stephen Masih is mentally ill and has yet to face trial. In Thursday’s statement, the U.N.-affiliated experts said they were concerned about Masih’s ongoing detention at a jail in Sialkot in the eastern Punjab province where he lived. Masih was arrested in March 2019 for allegedly using insulting remarks against Islam’s Prophet. His family has denied the charge. Blasphemy carries the death penalty in Pakistan.