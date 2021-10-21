Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Academy Force 26, Minneapolis Edison 14

Ada-Borup 47, Red Lake County 20

Aitkin 54, Hibbing 20

Albany 40, Zimmerman 8

Alexandria 35, St. Cloud Tech 6

Andover 28, Cambridge-Isanti 0

Annandale 37, Litchfield 13

Anoka 27, Champlin Park 0

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 42, Benson 6

Austin 45, Albert Lea 6

BOLD 50, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 6

Barnesville 28, Hawley 12

Barnum 10, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6

Becker 17, Willmar 0

Bemidji 28, Sartell-St. Stephen 12

Blackduck 42, Laporte 6

Blooming Prairie 48, Medford 7

Bloomington Kennedy 39, Minneapolis Henry 0

Blue Earth Area 42, Fairmont 13

Brainerd 42, Buffalo 13

Browerville/Eagle Valley 21, Maple Lake 13

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 26, Madelia 0

Caledonia 58, Dover-Eyota 22

Cannon Falls 74, Lake City 38

Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 12, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 6

Chanhassen 49, Bloomington Jefferson 0

Chaska 21, St. Louis Park 14

Chatfield 30, Lewiston-Altura 14

Clearbrook-Gonvick 16, Park Christian 15

Cook County 20, Cherry 8

Crookston 32, Staples-Motley 7

Dassel-Cokato 41, New London-Spicer 7

Deer River 39, Chisholm 23

Detroit Lakes 42, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 29

East Ridge 32, St. Michael-Albertville 29

Eden Valley-Watkins 34, Minnewaska 6

Elk River 40, St. Francis 27

Esko 55, Duluth East 0

Faribault 36, Northfield 7

Fergus Falls 30, East Grand Forks 23

Fertile-Beltrami 62, Cass Lake-Bena 0

Fillmore Central 47, Winona Cotter 6

Foley 26, Holy Family Catholic 7

Fosston def. Red Lake, forfeit

Frazee 26, Roseau 12

Fridley 15, Columbia Heights 6

GHEC/Truman 26, Houston 16

Goodhue 33, Triton 22

Grand Meadow 48, Kingsland 24

Grand Rapids 42, Duluth Denfeld 6

Hancock 50, Bertha-Hewitt 20

Hastings 54, Cretin-Derham Hall 34

Hermantown 55, Rock Ridge 0

Hill City/Northland 18, Ogilvie 16

Hillcrest Lutheran 33, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14

Hills-Beaver Creek 43, Edgerton 8

Hinckley-Finlayson 28, Mesabi East 0

Holy Angels 33, Waconia 26

Hutchinson 47, Chisago Lakes 14

International Falls 20, Crosby-Ironton 6

Irondale 21, Apple Valley 0

Jackson County Central 26, St. Peter 20

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 46, AC/GE 0

Jordan 35, Tri-City United 20

Kimball 52, Upsala/Swanville 0

Lakeville South 50, Hopkins 0

Lanesboro 72, Spring Grove 27

LeRoy-Ostrander 64, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 12

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 14, United South Central 6

Little Falls 41, Milaca 18

MACCRAY 18, Yellow Medicine East 6

Mabel-Canton 21, Southland 20

Mahnomen/Waubun 44, Menahga 14

Mahtomedi 35, South St. Paul 12

Mankato West 23, Mankato East 20

Maple Grove 48, Mounds View 0

Maple River 42, Sibley East 7

Marshall 41, Belle Plaine 0

Mayer-Lutheran 34, Cleveland 0

Melrose 40, Holdingford 22

Minneapolis North 50, St. Paul Central 6

Minneapolis Southwest 19, Minneapolis South 2

Minneapolis Washburn 28, Minneapolis Roosevelt 14

Minneota 29, Dawson-Boyd 6

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 34, Springfield 6

Moose Lake/Willow River 40, Rush City 6

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 32, Sauk Centre 7

Mound Westonka 28, Spectrum 0

Mountain Iron-Buhl 74, Bigfork 14

Mountain Lake Area 51, Nicollet 6

Murray County Central 34, Adrian 0

Nevis 21, NCEUH 14

New Prague 48, Red Wing 13

New Richland-H-E-G 42, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0

New Ulm Cathedral 47, Wabasso 0

North Branch 49, Cloquet 12

Northern Freeze 52, Win-E-Mac 14

Norwood-Young America 42, LeSueur-Henderson 13

Orono 28, Hill-Murray 27

Ortonville 60, Rothsay 20

Osakis 26, Pillager 0

Owatonna 17, Kasson-Mantorville 14

Park Center 42, North St. Paul 7

Parkers Prairie 28, Ottertail Central 0

Paynesville 28, Montevideo 12

Pelican Rapids 16, Breckenridge 12

Perham 27, Pequot Lakes 7

Pine City 22, Mora 12

Pine River-Backus 16, Wadena-Deer Creek 14

Pipestone 34, Windom 26

Polk County West 28, New York Mills 14

Princeton 14, St. Cloud Cathedral 0

Prior Lake 56, Park (Cottage Grove) 21

Providence Academy 13, SMB-Wolfpack 7

Randolph 36, Hayfield 21

Red Rock Central 28, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 0

Redwood Valley 40, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 20

Renville County West 27, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 16

Richfield 35, Breck 20

Robbinsdale Cooper 41, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0

Rochester Century 22, Winona 20

Rochester Lourdes 40, Pine Island 0

Rochester Mayo 41, Byron 15

Rockford 20, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0

Rocori 34, Big Lake 6

Rogers 23, Moorhead 7

Royalton 16, Pierz 0

Rushford-Peterson 19, Bethlehem Academy 6

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 25, Lac qui Parle Valley 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 12, Monticello 6

Shakopee 41, Eagan 0

Simley 28, Two Rivers 3

Spring Lake Park 27, Robbinsdale Armstrong 7

St. Agnes 18, DeLaSalle 14

St. Anthony 43, Brooklyn Center 28

St. Anthony 43, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 28

St. Charles 32, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 14

St. Clair 14, G-F-W 6

St. Cloud Apollo 28, Coon Rapids 26

St. Croix Lutheran 33, St. Paul Highland Park 20

St. Paul Como Park 8, Concordia Academy 7

St. Thomas Academy 35, Tartan 10

Stewartville 49, Rochester John Marshall 9

Thief River Falls 14, Park Rapids 13

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 29, Martin County West 14

Verndale 26, Brandon-Evansville 20

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 41, Bagley 20

Warroad 24, Lake Park-Audubon 0

Waseca 34, Luverne 0

Watertown-Mayer 10, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7

West Central/Ashby 32, Underwood 6

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 48, Sebeka 28

Woodbury 37, Centennial 20

Worthington 14, New Ulm 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

Information from: ScoreStream Inc.

