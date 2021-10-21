Wednesday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Academy Force 26, Minneapolis Edison 14
Ada-Borup 47, Red Lake County 20
Aitkin 54, Hibbing 20
Albany 40, Zimmerman 8
Alexandria 35, St. Cloud Tech 6
Andover 28, Cambridge-Isanti 0
Annandale 37, Litchfield 13
Anoka 27, Champlin Park 0
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 42, Benson 6
Austin 45, Albert Lea 6
BOLD 50, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 6
Barnesville 28, Hawley 12
Barnum 10, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6
Becker 17, Willmar 0
Bemidji 28, Sartell-St. Stephen 12
Blackduck 42, Laporte 6
Blooming Prairie 48, Medford 7
Bloomington Kennedy 39, Minneapolis Henry 0
Blue Earth Area 42, Fairmont 13
Brainerd 42, Buffalo 13
Browerville/Eagle Valley 21, Maple Lake 13
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 26, Madelia 0
Caledonia 58, Dover-Eyota 22
Cannon Falls 74, Lake City 38
Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 12, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 6
Chanhassen 49, Bloomington Jefferson 0
Chaska 21, St. Louis Park 14
Chatfield 30, Lewiston-Altura 14
Clearbrook-Gonvick 16, Park Christian 15
Cook County 20, Cherry 8
Crookston 32, Staples-Motley 7
Dassel-Cokato 41, New London-Spicer 7
Deer River 39, Chisholm 23
Detroit Lakes 42, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 29
East Ridge 32, St. Michael-Albertville 29
Eden Valley-Watkins 34, Minnewaska 6
Elk River 40, St. Francis 27
Esko 55, Duluth East 0
Faribault 36, Northfield 7
Fergus Falls 30, East Grand Forks 23
Fertile-Beltrami 62, Cass Lake-Bena 0
Fillmore Central 47, Winona Cotter 6
Foley 26, Holy Family Catholic 7
Fosston def. Red Lake, forfeit
Frazee 26, Roseau 12
Fridley 15, Columbia Heights 6
GHEC/Truman 26, Houston 16
Goodhue 33, Triton 22
Grand Meadow 48, Kingsland 24
Grand Rapids 42, Duluth Denfeld 6
Hancock 50, Bertha-Hewitt 20
Hastings 54, Cretin-Derham Hall 34
Hermantown 55, Rock Ridge 0
Hill City/Northland 18, Ogilvie 16
Hillcrest Lutheran 33, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14
Hills-Beaver Creek 43, Edgerton 8
Hinckley-Finlayson 28, Mesabi East 0
Holy Angels 33, Waconia 26
Hutchinson 47, Chisago Lakes 14
International Falls 20, Crosby-Ironton 6
Irondale 21, Apple Valley 0
Jackson County Central 26, St. Peter 20
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 46, AC/GE 0
Jordan 35, Tri-City United 20
Kimball 52, Upsala/Swanville 0
Lakeville South 50, Hopkins 0
Lanesboro 72, Spring Grove 27
LeRoy-Ostrander 64, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 12
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 14, United South Central 6
Little Falls 41, Milaca 18
MACCRAY 18, Yellow Medicine East 6
Mabel-Canton 21, Southland 20
Mahnomen/Waubun 44, Menahga 14
Mahtomedi 35, South St. Paul 12
Mankato West 23, Mankato East 20
Maple Grove 48, Mounds View 0
Maple River 42, Sibley East 7
Marshall 41, Belle Plaine 0
Mayer-Lutheran 34, Cleveland 0
Melrose 40, Holdingford 22
Minneapolis North 50, St. Paul Central 6
Minneapolis Southwest 19, Minneapolis South 2
Minneapolis Washburn 28, Minneapolis Roosevelt 14
Minneota 29, Dawson-Boyd 6
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 34, Springfield 6
Moose Lake/Willow River 40, Rush City 6
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 32, Sauk Centre 7
Mound Westonka 28, Spectrum 0
Mountain Iron-Buhl 74, Bigfork 14
Mountain Lake Area 51, Nicollet 6
Murray County Central 34, Adrian 0
Nevis 21, NCEUH 14
New Prague 48, Red Wing 13
New Richland-H-E-G 42, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0
New Ulm Cathedral 47, Wabasso 0
North Branch 49, Cloquet 12
Northern Freeze 52, Win-E-Mac 14
Norwood-Young America 42, LeSueur-Henderson 13
Orono 28, Hill-Murray 27
Ortonville 60, Rothsay 20
Osakis 26, Pillager 0
Owatonna 17, Kasson-Mantorville 14
Park Center 42, North St. Paul 7
Parkers Prairie 28, Ottertail Central 0
Paynesville 28, Montevideo 12
Pelican Rapids 16, Breckenridge 12
Perham 27, Pequot Lakes 7
Pine City 22, Mora 12
Pine River-Backus 16, Wadena-Deer Creek 14
Pipestone 34, Windom 26
Polk County West 28, New York Mills 14
Princeton 14, St. Cloud Cathedral 0
Prior Lake 56, Park (Cottage Grove) 21
Providence Academy 13, SMB-Wolfpack 7
Randolph 36, Hayfield 21
Red Rock Central 28, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 0
Redwood Valley 40, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 20
Renville County West 27, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 16
Richfield 35, Breck 20
Robbinsdale Cooper 41, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0
Rochester Century 22, Winona 20
Rochester Lourdes 40, Pine Island 0
Rochester Mayo 41, Byron 15
Rockford 20, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0
Rocori 34, Big Lake 6
Rogers 23, Moorhead 7
Royalton 16, Pierz 0
Rushford-Peterson 19, Bethlehem Academy 6
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 25, Lac qui Parle Valley 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 12, Monticello 6
Shakopee 41, Eagan 0
Simley 28, Two Rivers 3
Spring Lake Park 27, Robbinsdale Armstrong 7
St. Agnes 18, DeLaSalle 14
St. Anthony 43, Brooklyn Center 28
St. Anthony 43, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 28
St. Charles 32, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 14
St. Clair 14, G-F-W 6
St. Cloud Apollo 28, Coon Rapids 26
St. Croix Lutheran 33, St. Paul Highland Park 20
St. Paul Como Park 8, Concordia Academy 7
St. Thomas Academy 35, Tartan 10
Stewartville 49, Rochester John Marshall 9
Thief River Falls 14, Park Rapids 13
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 29, Martin County West 14
Verndale 26, Brandon-Evansville 20
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 41, Bagley 20
Warroad 24, Lake Park-Audubon 0
Waseca 34, Luverne 0
Watertown-Mayer 10, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7
West Central/Ashby 32, Underwood 6
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 48, Sebeka 28
Woodbury 37, Centennial 20
Worthington 14, New Ulm 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com