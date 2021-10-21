Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

4:00 am Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Maranatha Christian def. New Life Academy, 3-1

St. Paul Como Park def. St. Paul Harding , 3-0

EMAC Tournament=

Hmong Academy def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-15, 25-7

LILA def. Hmong Academy, 25-18, 25-10

LILA def. Math and Science Academy, 25-17, 25-10

Liberty Classical def. Hmong Academy, 17-25, 25-21, 15-8

Math and Science Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-17, 25-18

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

