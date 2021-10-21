Wednesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Maranatha Christian def. New Life Academy, 3-1
St. Paul Como Park def. St. Paul Harding , 3-0
EMAC Tournament=
Hmong Academy def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-15, 25-7
LILA def. Hmong Academy, 25-18, 25-10
LILA def. Math and Science Academy, 25-17, 25-10
Liberty Classical def. Hmong Academy, 17-25, 25-21, 15-8
Math and Science Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-17, 25-18
