Woman arrested in slayings of 4 people in central Michigan

CLARE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman whom they had been seeking in the deaths of four people in central Michigan. The Mount Pleasant Morning Sun reports that the Clare County sheriff said 54-year-old Judy Boyer was taken into custody Thursday morning. Authorities had been looking for Boyer, 54, since Wednesday evening, saying she should be considered armed and dangerous. They did not immediately say if she had been charged in the deaths. Two men were found wounded about 4 p.m. Wednesday in Clare after police responded to reports of a shooting. Those men later died. The bodies of an 85-year-old man and 61-year-old woman were found elsewhere on the same property.