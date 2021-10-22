Another cool fall day ahead with rain chances expected this weekend

Another crisp Autumn day is on tap for Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 40s with light winds out of the northwest today at 3-8 mph.

Freezing conditions are expected once again for our area tonight as temperatures fall back into the upper 20s. Skies will be clear overnight with light northeast winds at 3-8 mph. Frost and freezing of sensitive vegetation is also likely.

Seasonably cool conditions continue into the weekend with beautiful sunshine on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with light east winds at 3-8 mph. Our next chance for rain moves in Sunday afternoon with cloudy skies expected throughout the day. Scattered showers are possible during the afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Winds are expected to be strong out of the east at 15-20 mph.

A few lingering stray showers are possible early Monday morning with decreasing clouds throughout the morning. Partly sunny skies are expected throughout the day with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures become more seasonal by Tuesday as high temperatures climb into the mid 50s. Isolated showers are possible in the afternoon with partly sunny skies for a majority of the day. Additional rain chances are possible Wednesday afternoon with temperatures take a run towards 60s degrees.

The end of the work week looks to be quiet and seasonal in the mid 50s with partly sunny skies.