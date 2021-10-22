Arson charges filed against suspect in Pine Island townhouse fire

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) -- A man is facing multiple charges including arson in relation to a domestic incident that resulted in a townhome fire in Pine Island Thursday.

The Rochester Police Department said Michael Drury, 52, of Rochester is facing charges of false imprisonment, domestic assault, 1st degree burglary and felony threats of violence and harassment after he reportedly abducted and assault his 44--year-old girlfriend early Thurs. morning.

Authorities said Drury entered the home where the victim was staying in Rochester early Thurs. morning, abducted her and forced her into her car. While driving in the car, Drury reportedly punched the victim in the face.

Drury and the victim eventually arrived at the victim's townhome in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue SW in Pine Island shortly before 4:00 a.m.

Police said the victim was able to break away from the suspect and called 911. Goodhue County deputies arrived shortly after the call, set up a perimeter, and searched for the suspect.

Deputies reportedly made contact with Drury while he was inside the house and he was threatening to jump out of the window, and then he said he was going to burn the house down.

Authorities said shortly after he said he was going to burn the house down, they could see flames. They said they are confident he is responsible for setting fire to the residence.

Drury then broke out an upper-level window and continued to refuse to come out of the house. Authorities said as the house continued to fill with fire and smoke, he exited through the garage.

Drury resisted arrest and deputies used a taser on him in order to arrest him.

Goodhue County is charging Drury with 1st degree arson, kidnapping, domestic assault, 5th degree assault, 2nd degree assault, 4th assault on a peace officer, and felony terroristic threats.

There is no estimated cost of damages on the house at this time.