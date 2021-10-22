Bellagio in Vegas showing 11 Picasso works before auction

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eleven Pablo Picasso artworks are on display at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art ahead of a Saturday auction that host Sotheby’s estimates could fetch a combined $100 million. The nine paintings and two ceramics had been displayed inside the Las Vegas Strip resort’s Picasso restaurant until owner MGM Resorts decided earlier this year to sell them. The free show is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It’ll be the first major Sotheby’s auction in Las Vegas. Picasso is said to have created more than 13,000 paintings during more than 70 years as a working artist.