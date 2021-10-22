Big tech data centers spark worry over scarce Western water

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — Conflicts over water are as old as history itself, but the massive Google data centers on the edge of a small Oregon town represent an emerging 21st century concern. Now a critical part of modern computing, data centers help people stream movies on Netflix, conduct transactions on PayPal, post updates on Facebook, store trillions of photos and more. But a single facility can also churn through millions of gallons of water each day to keep hot-running equipment cool. Now, Google wants to build at least two more data centers in The Dalles. But some residents are uneasy, worried there won’t be enough water for everyone.