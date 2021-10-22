Bosnian Serb police drill seen as separatist ‘provocation’

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia’s Serb police have held an “anti-terrorist” drill just outside the capital Sarajevo in a move seen by many as another provocation by the country’s separatist leadership. The exercise was held in the ski resort at Mt. Jahorina, the general area from where the Bosnian Serb military relentlessly shelled and sniped Sarajevo throughout Bosnia’s 1991-95 war. Thousands of Sarajevo citizens were killed or injured during the attacks. The Bosniak and Bosnian Croat leaders denounced the Serb drills “a clear provocation,” while Bosnian Serb officials said the drill was planned a long time ago and has nothing to do with Bosnia’s deep political crisis.