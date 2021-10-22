Canada beats US 3-1 in pre-Olympic women’s hockey game

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Emily Clark scored twice, including the go-ahead goal 5:05 into the third period, and Canada beat the United States 3-1 in Game 1 of a nine-game pre-Olympic Rivalry Series between the national women’s hockey teams Friday night. It was the first meeting between the cross-border rivals and world’s top hockey powers since Canada’s 3-2 overtime victory in the gold medal game of the women’s world championships in Calgary, Alberta, on Aug. 31. Clark sealed the outcome with an empty-net goal, and Sarah Fillier also scored for Canada. Hayley Scamurra scored and Alex Cavallini stopped 16 shots for the U.S. The teams will meet again at Hartford, Connecticut on Monday night.