Chilly weekend; Several rain chances ahead

Another "Freeze Warning" will be in effect overnight Friday until 9 a.m Saturday morning. Low temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 20s. Freeze and frost will be possible through early Saturday morning.

We are tracking two different strong weather-makers that will impact the central and eastern United States in the coming days. The first low-pressure system will move across the country on Sunday. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. The severe threat with this system will stay through the southern portion of the Midwest.

The second low-pressure system, which could be the stronger of the two storms, will move across the country on Wednesday. Showers and storms are expected to stretch from the upper Midwest to the Gulf coast. The severe threat will stay well south around the Gulf coast.

Showers will stay isolated to scattered on Sunday with the bulk of the rainfall remaining south of I-90. Wednesday's weather-maker looks more promising bringing the threat of more widespread rain to the area.

The weekend will be a chilly one with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Winds will be calm on Saturday before picking up Sunday afternoon around 5-15 mph.

High temperatures next week will be slightly warmer in the middle and upper 50s. We could reach near 60° by late next week. Showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday as that second low moves across the Midwest. Temperatures should remain slightly above average by next weekend.

Nick