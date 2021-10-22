Dane County deputy stabbed in park, fires her weapon

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Dane County sheriff’s deputy fired her gun after being stabbed by an individual she was checking on at a park near Cross Plains. According to officials, the deputy saw a suspicious person while on routine patrol about 8:15 p.m. Thursday in Festge Park in the Town of Berry. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy made contact with the man who attacked her with an edged weapon. She fired her weapon and the attacker fled. It’s not known if the man was hit by gunfire. Authorities say the deputy was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.