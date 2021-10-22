Fire breaks out in Mumbai building, 1 reported dead

NEW DELHI (AP) — A fire has broken out out in a 61-story luxury apartment building in central Mumbai in western India. A fire official says 16 fire engines are trying to extinguish the blaze. The New Delhi Television channel reported one death on Friday, but there was no immediate confirmation by the fire authorities. Television images showed heavy black smoke billowing into the sky from the 19th floor apartment on Curry Road in south Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital. Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.