Freeze Warning until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

Freeze Warning until FRI 9:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Mitchell County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures will fall to around 30 late tonight. This
will result in freeze which may end the growing season.
* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central and
northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&