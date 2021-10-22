Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Cherokee 28, Kingsway 7
Cherry Hill West 17, Atlantic City 8
Delran 40, West Deptford 0
Delsea 42, Mainland Regional 14
Hudson Catholic 27, Union City 6
Lacey 17, Central Regional 7
Monroe 34, Perth Amboy 0
Passaic 34, Paterson Kennedy 12
Paul VI 14, Bridgeton 0
Phillipsburg 42, Capital Preparatory Harbor, Conn. 0
Ridgefield Park 31, Lakeland 14
Ridgewood 47, Ramapo 42
South River 55, Bernards 13
Spotswood 27, Highland Park 6
St. Augustine 21, Shawnee 7
Westwood 49, Demarest 28
Williamstown 28, Vineland 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
