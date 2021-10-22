Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
8:18 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cherokee 28, Kingsway 7

Cherry Hill West 17, Atlantic City 8

Delran 40, West Deptford 0

Delsea 42, Mainland Regional 14

Hudson Catholic 27, Union City 6

Lacey 17, Central Regional 7

Monroe 34, Perth Amboy 0

Passaic 34, Paterson Kennedy 12

Paul VI 14, Bridgeton 0

Phillipsburg 42, Capital Preparatory Harbor, Conn. 0

Ridgefield Park 31, Lakeland 14

Ridgewood 47, Ramapo 42

South River 55, Bernards 13

Spotswood 27, Highland Park 6

St. Augustine 21, Shawnee 7

Westwood 49, Demarest 28

Williamstown 28, Vineland 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content