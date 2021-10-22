Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
ADM, Adel 69, Saydel 0
Ankeny 56, Des Moines, Lincoln 0
Ankeny Centennial 63, Des Moines, East 6
Ballard 49, Gilbert 0
Benton Community 33, Central Clinton, DeWitt 22
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 9
Carlisle 70, Perry 6
Cedar Rapids Xavier 38, Oskaloosa 14
Central Decatur, Leon 30, Colfax-Mingo 21
Cherokee, Washington 22, Westwood, Sloan 14
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 49, Atlantic 19
Dallas Center-Grimes 28, Glenwood 14
Des Moines Christian 10, Chariton 7
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 38, Waukee 14
Fort Dodge 35, LeMars 15
Grinnell 42, Fairfield 14
Humboldt 35, Algona 26
Lawton-Bronson 24, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 17
Lewis Central 38, Winterset 37
Marshalltown 63, Des Moines, North 32
Nevada 35, North Polk, Alleman 0
Okoboji, Milford 23, Forest City 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Carroll 7
Sioux City, North 43, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7
Southeast Polk 61, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0
Spencer 42, Storm Lake 7
Tipton 21, North Cedar, Stanwood 6
Valley, West Des Moines 42, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7
Webster City 56, Denison-Schleswig 14
West Central Valley, Stuart 41, Shenandoah 21
IHSAA Class 1A Playoffs=
First Round=
AC/GC 40, South Hamilton, Jewell 22
Beckman, Dyersville 42, South Hardin 6
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 27, Aplington-Parkersburg 13
Dike-New Hartford 49, Eagle Grove 0
MFL-Mar-Mac 18, Denver 13
Pella Christian 42, Mediapolis 21
Regina, Iowa City 41, Cascade,Western Dubuque 19
Ridge View 14, Treynor 0
Sigourney-Keota 34, Durant-Bennett 8
South Central Calhoun 34, Emmetsburg 13
Underwood 49, Nodaway Valley 3
West Branch 35, Eldon Cardinal 6
West Sioux 57, West Monona 7
Western Christian 21, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7
IHSAA Class 2A Playoffs=
First Round=
Camanche 35, Wahlert, Dubuque 20
Clear Lake 41, Unity Christian 28
Greene County 55, Roland-Story, Story City 14
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35, Northeast, Goose Lake 28
Monticello 41, Union Community, LaPorte City 35
North Fayette Valley 29, New Hampton 28
OA-BCIG 56, Red Oak 0
PCM, Monroe 14, Clarinda 13
Southeast Valley 46, Sheldon 7
Spirit Lake 46, Osage 20
Waukon 38, West Liberty 34
West Lyon, Inwood 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8
West Marshall, State Center 42, Centerville 0
Williamsburg 40, Clarke, Osceola 0
IHSAA Class A Playoffs=
First Round=
Earlham 28, Belle Plaine 0
East Buchanan, Winthrop 44, Newman Catholic, Mason City 29
Grundy Center 35, Saint Ansgar 8
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 70, Tri-Center, Neola 54
Logan-Magnolia 42, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 14
Lynnville-Sully 40, Highland, Riverside 15
Mount Ayr 34, Madrid 20
North Butler, Greene 12, Starmont 0
North Linn, Troy Mills 46, Nashua-Plainfield 16
South O’Brien, Paullina 21, IKM-Manning 7
Southwest Valley 53, Ogden 22
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28, Alburnett 6
West Hancock, Britt 43, Alta-Aurelia 7
Woodbury Central, Moville 46, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 12
IHSAA Eight Man Playoffs=
First Round=
Audubon 55, Stanton 20
CAM, Anita 66, East Mills 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54, Tripoli 12
Easton Valley 69, Dunkerton 8
English Valleys, North English 36, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 15
Fremont Mills, Tabor 68, Baxter 38
Lenox 52, Lamoni 8
Martensdale-St. Marys 74, B-G-M 52
Newell-Fonda 63, Janesville 8
Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 28
St. Mary’s, Remsen 48, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 54, Springville 14
WACO, Wayland 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 36
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com