Frost Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Allamakee County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures will fall to around freezing late tonight.

This will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Grant, Richland, Crawford, Vernon and La

Crosse Counties. In Iowa, Allamakee and Clayton Counties. In

Minnesota, Houston County.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&