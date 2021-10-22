Hy-Vee now offering Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 boosters

(KTTC) -- Hy-Vee is now offering Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 boosters at its pharmacy locations.

This comes after recommendations from the CDC to allow booster shots to be mixed and matched.

The FDA and CDC recommend the Moderna booster for long term care residents, people over the age of 65, those 18 and older with underlying medical conditions and individuals between 18 and 64 who are at high risk for COVID-19 because of work or school settings.

All J&J vaccine recipients 18 years and older are recommended to get a booster shot at least two months after their first vaccine dose.

"We are a federal retail pharmacy partner with the CDC so when those authorizations happen we are able to immediately begin administering the vaccine, and we receive our vaccines directly from the CDC," said Hy-Vee Communications Assistant Vice President, Hy-Vee Christina Gayman.

Hy-Vee prefers you schedule an appointment for a vaccine booster online, you can do that here.

You can just walk-in, but Hy-Vee tells us it might be a longer wait than usual.