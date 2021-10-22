Iowa’s September unemployment rate drops slightly to 4%

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate for September has dropped slightly to 4%. Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the rate declined from 4.1% in August as the total number of unemployed Iowans dropped by nearly 2,000 to 66,100 people. Iowa’s rate left it tied with two other states for the nation’s 17th lowest unemployment rate. Nebraska had the lowest rate of 2%. The nation’s unemployment rate for September was 4.8%.