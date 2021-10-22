Skip to Content

No one hurt after shots fired in Southeast Rochester

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:14 pm Minnesota NewsTop Stories
Shots Fired
Rochester Shots Fired

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Around 9 p.m. Friday, the Rochester Police Department responded to a report of gunshots fired at the Homestead Village Townhomes near 16th Avenue SE.

When KTTC reporter Darian Leddy got to the scene she spoke with a police sergeant who said no one was injured by the shots. He did say there was property damage but little known at this time.

No word on a suspect or intended target.

The public is not in any danger, but was asked to keep away from the scene as officers investigate.

Check back for updates.

Author Profile Photo

Kamie Roesler

More Stories

Skip to content