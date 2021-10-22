No one hurt after shots fired in Southeast Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Around 9 p.m. Friday, the Rochester Police Department responded to a report of gunshots fired at the Homestead Village Townhomes near 16th Avenue SE.

When KTTC reporter Darian Leddy got to the scene she spoke with a police sergeant who said no one was injured by the shots. He did say there was property damage but little known at this time.

No word on a suspect or intended target.

The public is not in any danger, but was asked to keep away from the scene as officers investigate.

Check back for updates.