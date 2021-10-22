Northern Lights Festival Light Park postponed a year due to supply challenges

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Northern Lights Festival scheduled for December 2 – 19, 2021 at Mayo Civic Center is being pushed back a year due to supply chain challenges.

“We are really disappointed that we cannot debut the Northern Lights Festival this year, but are confident it is the right decision for our guest experience. When our guests walk through our doors and experience the celebration of winter and the Northern Lights that our light park is meant to be, we want to make sure we can confidently say we gave them our very best. We can’t do that this year,” said Mitch Reaume, CEO of Fight for Something. “We are grateful for the support and understanding of the team at Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center.”

The MN Christmas Market on November 13 and the December 17 Christmas concert with Michael Shynes, both produced by Reaume, will still be held as planned at Mayo Civic Center.

A full refund for already purchased tickets will be issued. For the guests who purchased the light park + concert bundle, will be issued a full refund for the amount you paid for the light park and will have to re-purchase the concert tickets.