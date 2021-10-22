Officials urge disposal of leftover meds ahead of Drug Take Back Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- State leaders are urging residents in Minnesota and Wisconsin to dispose of leftover medications as National Drug Take Back Day kicks off tomorrow.

The campaign aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Health professionals warned leftover medications increase the chances of someone abusing them. There are designated sites at places like police stations where you can safely dispose of them.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul hosted a virtual roundtable with mental health professionals from WI and MN Friday.

They said opioid overdoses were decreasing before the pandemic started, but they have seen a large increase since. In the past year, there have been 94,000 opioid overdoses nationwide---a 31% increase.

"These medications can become such a temptation for people to use and abuse," Cannon Falls Drug Abuse and Mental Health Services Clinical Supervisor Tom Lutz said. "I have several times, heard from people in recovery that they stumbled across medications in their home or in their family homes and that's how they ended up relapsing."

To find a medication drop off location, visit the Dose of Reality website.