Pa. Rep. Kelly faces ethics scrutiny over stock purchase

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional ethics watchdog has concluded there is “substantial reason to believe” that the wife of Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly used nonpublic information gained through her husband’s position in Congress to purchase stock last year. That could violate federal law and House rules. A report issued Thursday by the Office of Congressional Ethics details the April 2020 purchase of stock in an Ohio steel maker. The company had threatened to shut down a plant in Kelly’s district unless the Trump administration granted it trade relief, which the administration did. Kelly’s wife Victoria purchased stock before that information became public and later sold it for a profit. Kelly’s office did not respond to a request for comment.