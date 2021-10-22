Police: Gunman killed, 2 officers wounded in shootout

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two Florida police officers were wounded during a shootout before returning fire and killing the gunman. Doral police say both officers in the Friday morning shooting were expected to survive. Officials say officers were responding to some dispute between drivers, where one car was chasing the other. The man being chased was attempting to reach the nearby Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters. Police say the chaser lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree. He then exited his vehicle and immediately opened fire on the officers. Also wounded in the shooting was a man riding in panel truck that had no apparent connection to confrontation.