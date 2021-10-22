Police seek 28-year-old man in killing of western Iowa woman

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A Council Bluffs woman was fatally shot in her home early Friday, and police are searching for a 28-year-old man in the killing. Police say officers called to a home just before 3:30 a.m. Friday found 24-year-old McKayla Glover with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, where she died. Police say they’ve identified a 28-year-old man as a person of interest in the shooting and were trying to find him. No arrests in the killing had been made by midday Friday. Police did not offer details on what led up to the shooting.