Preview: Rochester Art Center holding Public Art Walking Tour this Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Head outdoors this Sunday, October 24th, for a look at the public art pieces surrounding the Rochester Art Center.

Starting at one in the afternoon, the tour will begin with "The Artist" by metal sculptor Richard Brubaker and end with "Circumcenter" by Po Shu Wang.

Rochester Art Center says the trail is an easy route, one mile long and about ten sculptures will be looked at.

It is free to participate, allowing the public to learn more about the art pieces created for the community.

"This idea first originated in 2020 at the height of the pandemic as a safe, outdoor activity for folks to get outside and gather safely and enjoy public art. It was very, very popular so we decided to bring it back this fall, once again, for 2021," said Rochester Art Center Education and Community Outreach Coordinator, Amy Garretson.

Rochester Art Center recommends bringing a cloth face mask and comfortable walking shoes if you plan on joining the event.

Information on the exact meeting place and individual sculptures can be found on the Rochester Art Center website.