Rochester youth football championship games return after being canceled last year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Friday night lights continued, but it was a youth edition. Rochester Youth Football had its championship games for 5th and 6th graders - their first big game in a year because of the pandemic.

The players expressed high energy and teamwork on the sidelines and on the field, as they focused on winning.

"To score, yeah," said Gavin Smith, a fifth-grade player.

Two of his teammates also had a goal in mind.

Gavin Smith, Gavin Stout, and Marvin Short III

"To try to break through the line and get the guy in the back," said Marvin Short III.

"To not get tackled when your running the ball," said Gavin Stout. The players' biggest fans were proud to be back in the stands to cheer on their favorite players. It's something the pandemic prevented last year-- so they made up for that loss at the championships.

"It's pretty exciting," said Randy Pfister, a grandparent.

"It feels good to be back out in public. I mean, last year we've been crammed in the house," said Jacob, a father. "It's great to be back and he gets to see all his friends."

"He's so glad to be back. This was like his zone and he loves it, and we're glad we made it this far," said Lindsey Riess-Wilson, a mother.

The players couldn't have made it to the championships without the coaches.

"They are so wide-eyed tonight. I can see everybody in the stands here. This is just a special experience because you might not ever play in a championship game again. And you know, you're beneath the lights. This is a high school night, right? So, this is beneath the lights. This is a big thing. This is big for the kids. It's just a neat experience," said Pete Ney, a coach, and Rochester Youth Football board member.

Even the refs were happy to be back.

"It feels good just to have the kids out here. Missing a year is hurts the kids a little bit. As far as football-wise. It's good to have the kids back out here. They get to play a good season and get to see them have fun out here," said referee Garrett Benson.

The players had fun while learning a skill that goes beyond the field.

"To never give up and always bring up your team," Marvin said.

Rochester Youth Football is a 10-week program. There is also another game on Saturday.