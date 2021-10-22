Skip to Content

Romania revives restrictions as hospitals struggle, jabs lag

1:46 pm National news from the Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Doctor Petruta Filip is working 100-hour weeks at a hospital in Romania’s capital Bucharest which, like hospitals throughout the country, is struggling under an onslaught of coronavirus patients requiring treatment amid worryingly low vaccination rates. In Romania, a European Union country of around 19 million, only 35% of adults are fully inoculated against COVID-19 compared to an EU average of 74%. This makes Romania the second-least vaccinated nation in the EU in front of Bulgaria, and the widespread vaccine hesitancy is crippling the country’s creaking health care system. 

Associated Press

