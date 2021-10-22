Serendipity? 3 sisters have same birthday in different years

OVIEDO, Fla. (AP) — Three sisters in a suburb of Orlando, Florida, share the same birthday, but they’re not twins or triplets. Instead, Sophia, Giuliana and Mia Lammert were each born Aug. 25, respectively, in 2015, 2018 and 2021. All were delivered naturally. Explaining the coincidence, their mother Kristin chalks the shared birthdays up to serendipity. When Kristin Lammert found out Mia’s due date was Sept. 8, 2021, she began wondering whether the baby might come a little early. Kristin Lammert and her husband Nick haven’t ruled out having more children. But whether they get another Aug. 25 birthday child is up to fate — and maybe a little nudge from mom.