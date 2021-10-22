Shots fired at Motel 6 in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- One person is in custody after reported shots fired early Friday morning at a motel in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea Police Department, Freeborn County Sheriff's Office and the MN State Patrol responded to the 2000 block of Main St E, Motel 6, around 8:50 a.m.

A caller described a female by the clothing she was wearing, had shot a bullet into a hotel room door and fled the scene.

Officers located her within minutes of the initial call and a short distance from the crime scene.

Jessica Hutfles, 31, of Mason City, IA was taken into custody and a firearm was located.

Charges are pending due to the ongoing investigation.