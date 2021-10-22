Study shows nurses think about suicide more, compared to general workers

(KTTC) -- From a study that was done before the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayo Clinic researchers have concluded nurses think about suicide more than any other general worker.

"There's a much higher rate of depression and burnout as well as PTSD and anxiety in the frontline healthcare workers that are taking care of COVID positive patients," said Mayo Clinic Senior Author Dr. Liselotte Dyrbye.

These findings appear in the American Journal of Nursing with thousands of nurses taking part.

According to the research, five and a half percent of nurses working in the United States experience suicidal thoughts.

That is about a one percent increase compared to the general workforce, which is at four point three percent.

Those who did report suicidal thoughts, also said they were less likely to seek professional help for their issues.

More than one third of the nurses had at least one symptom of burnout and 40 percent screened positive for symptoms of depression.

"We are really concerned about the mental health of all of our healthcare workers and this study kind of brings to light what was going on before the pandemic, and those things are only going to be more of an issue now," Dr. Dyrbye said.

As of right now, with COVID-19, burnout is a little more difficult to control, but a place many health facilities could start, according to Dr. Dyrbye, is limiting some of the time spent by nurses on patient paperwork.