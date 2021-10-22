Thailand easing tourist quarantine rules in November

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand is accelerating plans to reopen the country to foreign tourists, slashing mandatory quarantines beginning Nov. 1 for fully-vaccinated visitors arriving by air from 46 countries and territories. The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration has also announced a loosening of local restrictions, including cancellation of a curfew in some areas. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha had announced earlier this month that beginning in November, Thailand no longer planned to require visitors from at least 10 low-risk nations to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The visitors will need to spend their first night in a government-approved hotel awaiting their test results. If the results are negative, the person can travel anywhere in Thailand.