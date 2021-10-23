Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods dies at 67

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods died Saturday. His wife Marlene Galan Woods announced his unexpected death at age 67. The longtime Republican loyalist changed his registration to Democratic in 2018 because of his frustration at the party’s direction and then-President Donald Trump. Woods was a longtime fixture of Republican politics in the state and was a top aide to the late Sen. John McCain when he was a congressman, serving as his first chief of staff in the 1980s. He delivered a eulogy alongside now-President Joe Biden at McCain’s memorial service in Phoenix. Woods is survived by five children. Services are pending.