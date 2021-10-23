Lawmaker wants donations for family charged in Jan. 6 riot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota lawmaker is encouraging supporters to donate to a Lindström family facing federal criminal charges in connection with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Sen. Mark Koran, a North Branch Republican, on Friday posted a link to a crowdfunding site launched by a member of the Westbury family — four members of which are charged with crimes related to the deadly Capitol riot. The crowdfunding campaign has a goal of raising $50,000.