“NerdinOut Con” returns to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- An event similar to Comic Con but created just for Rochester, "NerdinOut Con" is back after being a huge success in the past.

There's something for everyone from toys and comics to games and art. This year, Mayo Civic Center expects around 6,000 guests to attend the event. Special guests will also be popping up throughout the weekend.

"NerdinOut Con" was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, so many were excited to be back.

"After a long year of COVID, it's really nice to, and this is what I hear over and over again, is that it's nice to kind of be back, and be with people again," said Artist Dan Voltz. "My favorite part has been just sort of interacting with everybody. It's a lot of fun to get the art in front of people."

The event website is here, for more information on tickets and scheduling.

Sunday is the last day to come out.