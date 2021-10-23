New Orleans Pelicans travel to take on the Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans (0-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0, fifth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Timberwolves -6.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the New Orleans Pelicans.

Minnesota went 15-27 in Western Conference games and 13-23 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Timberwolves averaged 8.8 steals, 5.5 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

New Orleans went 31-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Pelicans averaged 26.0 assists per game on 42.5 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Pelicans: Josh Hart: out (quad), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.