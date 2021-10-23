Northern Iowa hands South Dakota St 2nd straight home loss

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Theo Day threw for 232 yards and a touchdown, Matthew Cook made four field goals, including a career-long 55-yarder, and Northern Iowa beat South Dakota State 26-17. Day was intercepted by Graham Spalding with 4:09 remaining in the fourth quarter but SDSU couldn’t capitalize as Cole Frahm missed a 47-yard field goal. UNI went three-and-out, but Bryce Flater sealed it with a quarterback sack. Day was 11 of 21 with an interception for Northern Iowa (4-3, 2-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference). Isaiah Weston caught four passes for 125 yards and a score, and Bradrick Shaw rushed for a touchdown.