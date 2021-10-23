Preview: The Creepy Doll Cocktail Party

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- All nine dolls chosen for this year 's Creepy Doll Contest are being set up at Cameo at the Castle for a cocktail party. After hundreds of online and in-person votes, The Creepy Doll Contest winner is finally being announced Saturday night.

Last year's winners will also be displayed.

Each doll with some sort of significance to Olmsted County, event coordinator Abby Currier says knowledgeable staff will be on hand to answer your doll related questions.

These creepy dolls have become very popular in Olmsted County and beyond, and the History Center wants to celebrate that.

"All of our dolls were at one point treasured by family, by children, but you let them sit for a hundred years and they go under this rapid change. So trying to align like this sweet toy maybe you grew up with as a child, with the toy that you're now seeing, just gives you this really weird factor of what could have possibly happened," said Abby Currier.

The event will be requiring either proof of a full series of COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the last 72 hours.

For more information on the cocktail part, you can follow the website here.