Saturday’s Scores

7:14 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Absegami 56, Seneca 28

Audubon 42, Bishop Eustace Prep 0

Bergen Catholic 38, Seton Hall Prep 28

Bergenfield 15, Nutley 13

Blair 46, The Hill School, Pa. 27

Burlington Township 42, Moorestown 0

Cedar Creek 27, Camden 8

Dumont 21, Glen Ridge 7

East Brunswick 34, South Brunswick 7

Fair Lawn 26, Ferris 0

Florence 31, Palmyra 6

Hamilton West 20, Allentown 14

Hanover Park 10, Madison 7

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 50, Fort Lee 0

Jefferson 35, Kittatinny 13

Jonathan Dayton 18, Roselle Park 13

Keansburg 42, Point Pleasant Beach 0

Marlboro 34, Toms River South 6

Middlesex 28, Metuchen 20

Montclair Kimberley 27, Greenwich Country Day, Conn. 20

Morris Knolls 24, West Morris 16

Morristown-Beard 27, Pingry 0

Northern Highlands 27, West Essex 0

Ocean City 42, Oakcrest 8

Overbrook 49, Gloucester Catholic 0

Paulsboro 35, Woodstown 8

Pennington 54, Peddie 39

Pompton Lakes 35, Garfield 21

Princeton 16, Cinnaminson 6

Randolph 41, Morristown 3

Ridge 27, Westfield 6

Saddle Brook 28, Elmwood Park 14

Salem 48, Penns Grove 13

St. Joseph-Hammonton 31, Washington Township 21

St. Joseph-Montvale 21, Don Bosco Prep 14

St. Mary’s-Rutherford 40, Secaucus 27

St. Peter’s Prep 35, Pope John XXIII 0

Steinert 38, Lawrence 20

Triton 41, Cherry Hill East 6

Wallkill Valley 30, Hackettstown 0

Weequahic 14, Summit 13

Whippany Park 30, Sussex Tech 0

Wildwood 22, Riverside 6

Woodbury 42, Burlington City 6

Woodrow Wilson 54, Pleasantville 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

