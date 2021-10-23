Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Absegami 56, Seneca 28
Audubon 42, Bishop Eustace Prep 0
Bergen Catholic 38, Seton Hall Prep 28
Bergenfield 15, Nutley 13
Blair 46, The Hill School, Pa. 27
Burlington Township 42, Moorestown 0
Cedar Creek 27, Camden 8
Dumont 21, Glen Ridge 7
East Brunswick 34, South Brunswick 7
Fair Lawn 26, Ferris 0
Florence 31, Palmyra 6
Hamilton West 20, Allentown 14
Hanover Park 10, Madison 7
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 50, Fort Lee 0
Jefferson 35, Kittatinny 13
Jonathan Dayton 18, Roselle Park 13
Keansburg 42, Point Pleasant Beach 0
Marlboro 34, Toms River South 6
Middlesex 28, Metuchen 20
Montclair Kimberley 27, Greenwich Country Day, Conn. 20
Morris Knolls 24, West Morris 16
Morristown-Beard 27, Pingry 0
Northern Highlands 27, West Essex 0
Ocean City 42, Oakcrest 8
Overbrook 49, Gloucester Catholic 0
Paulsboro 35, Woodstown 8
Pennington 54, Peddie 39
Pompton Lakes 35, Garfield 21
Princeton 16, Cinnaminson 6
Randolph 41, Morristown 3
Ridge 27, Westfield 6
Saddle Brook 28, Elmwood Park 14
Salem 48, Penns Grove 13
St. Joseph-Hammonton 31, Washington Township 21
St. Joseph-Montvale 21, Don Bosco Prep 14
St. Mary’s-Rutherford 40, Secaucus 27
St. Peter’s Prep 35, Pope John XXIII 0
Steinert 38, Lawrence 20
Triton 41, Cherry Hill East 6
Wallkill Valley 30, Hackettstown 0
Weequahic 14, Summit 13
Whippany Park 30, Sussex Tech 0
Wildwood 22, Riverside 6
Woodbury 42, Burlington City 6
Woodrow Wilson 54, Pleasantville 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com