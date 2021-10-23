Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

New
6:05 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Chaska Invitational=

Champlin Park def. Stewartville, 25-14, 25-15

Chaska def. Maple Lake, 25-10, 25-16

Moorhead Pumpkin Classic=

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-20, 25-21

Moorhead def. Eastview, 25-18, 25-14

Moorhead def. Willmar, 20-25, 25-21, 15-13

Nevis def. Duluth East, 25-21, 25-21

Osseo def. Roseau, 25-19, 18-25, 15-10

Roseville def. Eastview, 20-25, 25-20, 15-11

Spring Lake Park def. Osseo, 25-8, 25-22

Spring Lake Park def. Totino-Grace, 17-25, 25-12, 15-10

Totino-Grace def. Roseau, 25-23, 25-17

Willmar def. Roseville, 26-24, 21-25, 18-16

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content