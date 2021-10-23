Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Chaska Invitational=
Champlin Park def. Stewartville, 25-14, 25-15
Chaska def. Maple Lake, 25-10, 25-16
Moorhead Pumpkin Classic=
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-20, 25-21
Moorhead def. Eastview, 25-18, 25-14
Moorhead def. Willmar, 20-25, 25-21, 15-13
Nevis def. Duluth East, 25-21, 25-21
Osseo def. Roseau, 25-19, 18-25, 15-10
Roseville def. Eastview, 20-25, 25-20, 15-11
Spring Lake Park def. Osseo, 25-8, 25-22
Spring Lake Park def. Totino-Grace, 17-25, 25-12, 15-10
Totino-Grace def. Roseau, 25-23, 25-17
Willmar def. Roseville, 26-24, 21-25, 18-16
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com