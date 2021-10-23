Scattered showers likely Sunday with additional precipitation chances next week

We saw a beautiful start to the weekend today with widespread sunshine today, but cloud cover will increase throughout the evening ahead of our next precipitation chance. Tonight, temperatures will once again be chilly in the low 30s. Winds will be light out of the east at 3-8 mph.

Sunday will start off quiet with mainly cloudy skies before rain showers move in from the south. Scattered showers are expected for the afternoon and evening with the bulk of precipitation staying to the south of I-90. Rain totals will range from 0.25" to 1". Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s with breezy east winds at 10-15 mph. Rain showers look to begin to wrap up after Midnight with quieter weather moving in for the start of the new week. High pressure takes control of the Upper Midwest on Monday and Tuesday with widespread sunshine and highs in the low to mid-50s.

Scattered showers return for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Drier, more tranquil weather settles in for the start of the weekend with highs in the mid-50s and partly sunny skies on Friday and Saturday.