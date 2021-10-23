Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Central City 48, H-L-V, Victor 41
Central Springs 19, West Fork, Sheffield 13
East Union, Afton 33, Melcher-Dallas 30
Iowa City High 63, Davenport, Central 7
Missouri Valley 14, MVAOCOU 6
North Union 48, Manson Northwest Webster 26
Riceville 24, Bishop Garrigan 16
Seymour 28, Twin Cedars, Bussey 14
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 39, Siouxland Christian 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
West Central, Maynard vs. Central Elkader, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com