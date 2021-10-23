Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

1:00 am Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Central City 48, H-L-V, Victor 41

Central Springs 19, West Fork, Sheffield 13

East Union, Afton 33, Melcher-Dallas 30

Iowa City High 63, Davenport, Central 7

Missouri Valley 14, MVAOCOU 6

North Union 48, Manson Northwest Webster 26

Riceville 24, Bishop Garrigan 16

Seymour 28, Twin Cedars, Bussey 14

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 39, Siouxland Christian 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

West Central, Maynard vs. Central Elkader, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

